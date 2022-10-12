Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Trading Down 50% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) were down 50% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,634,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average daily volume of 138,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Specifically, Director Patrick John Mcgrath sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,775,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,757.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

