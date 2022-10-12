Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.09

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.04. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 114.03 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.78). The company has a market cap of £724.57 million and a PE ratio of 345.71.

Insider Activity at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In other news, insider John Rennocks purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £39,300 ($47,486.71).

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

