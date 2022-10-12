BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.66 and last traded at C$17.74. 613,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 215,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.09.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.64.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

