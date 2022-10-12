BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Stock Price Down 2.9%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.95 and last traded at C$20.03. Approximately 31,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 30,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.63.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.26.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th.

