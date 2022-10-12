Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bombardier in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bombardier from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.32.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Trading Up 1.9 %

BDRBF traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. 9,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,353. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bombardier

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.