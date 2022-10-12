Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

NYSE SAM traded up $6.02 on Monday, hitting $362.93. 3,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,575. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $547.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

