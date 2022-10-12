BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 4.9%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.11. 26,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,415,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on BBIO. Mizuho lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 7.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
