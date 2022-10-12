BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 4.9%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.11. 26,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,415,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BBIO. Mizuho lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.