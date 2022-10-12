Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $69.37. 233,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,905,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

