Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. 259,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,905,729. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

