Brokerages Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) PT at $12.60

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

