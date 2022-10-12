Brokerages Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT at $28.78

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Shares of AYRWF opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $228.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.76. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

