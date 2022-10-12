Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) PT at C$53.00

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 3.9 %

MX opened at C$46.26 on Friday. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$39.00 and a 12 month high of C$71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.04.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C($0.90). The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.0999997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 5.54%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.