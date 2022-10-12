Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,679 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 0.7% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $153,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 143,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

