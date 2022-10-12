Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAM. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,290,000 after buying an additional 128,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

