Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Down 0.7%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.05. 8,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 20,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

