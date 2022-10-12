Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Shares Gap Down to $33.94

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.94, but opened at $33.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 2,151 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

