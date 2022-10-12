BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.92.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $95.94.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 512.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BRP by 114.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BRP by 107.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.