BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,622,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

