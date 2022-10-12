BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Buys 15,163 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE:BRT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

