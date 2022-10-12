Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.
Bruker Price Performance
Bruker stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,380,000 after buying an additional 1,643,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,078,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,207,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,485,000 after buying an additional 272,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
About Bruker
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
