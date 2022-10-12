BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$28.98 million during the quarter.
