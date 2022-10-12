Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 4,623.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded down 0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 44.78. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,673. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of 42.58 and a 12 month high of 69.16.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.