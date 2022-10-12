Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.92

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $110,137,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,977,000 after purchasing an additional 798,779 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,674,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,577,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

