CACHE Gold Price Reaches $53.25 on Top Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for $53.25 or 0.00278670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $95.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold’s genesis date was February 21st, 2020. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,924 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold.

CACHE Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold (CGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. CACHE Gold has a current supply of 100,771.01 with 65,924.5 in circulation. The last known price of CACHE Gold is 53.76661389 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cache.gold.”

