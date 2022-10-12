Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CCD stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $33.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
