Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CCD stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

