Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.40% from the stock’s current price.

NKTX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Nkarta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.86. 5,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,594. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $625.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $104,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $104,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,937 shares of company stock valued at $703,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 849,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,427,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 880,033 shares during the last quarter.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.