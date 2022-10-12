Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.40% from the stock’s current price.

NKTX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Nkarta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKTX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.86. 5,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,594. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $625.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $104,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $104,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,937 shares of company stock valued at $703,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 849,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,427,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 880,033 shares during the last quarter.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

