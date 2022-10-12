Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,006 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Canoo Trading Up 0.1 %

GOEVW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,451. Canoo Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56.

