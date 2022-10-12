Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $155.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

