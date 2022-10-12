Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CAPR opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $155.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Recommended Stories
