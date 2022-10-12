Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.40. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $203.17 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

