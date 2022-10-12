Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.55.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 195,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759,089. Carvana has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $309.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

