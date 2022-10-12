Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Down 73.5% in September

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Cascadia Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. Cascadia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAI. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

