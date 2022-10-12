CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CASI opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Insider Activity at CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.13% and a negative net margin of 91.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Huang purchased 171,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $559,549.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,549.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 291,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,533. 26.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.