Casper Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $375.56 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,211,567,190 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,366,934 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,209,430,279 with 10,416,381,206 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03493227 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $10,178,370.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

