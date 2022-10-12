Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.38.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

