Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 973.3% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Cathedral Energy Services stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,186. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.65 price target on the stock.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

