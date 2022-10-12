CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of CBFV opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

