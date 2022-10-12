CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.30 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.