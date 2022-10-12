Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CE. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

