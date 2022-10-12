CELEBPLUS (CELEB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. CELEBPLUS has a market cap of $2.38 million and $1.86 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One CELEBPLUS token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CELEBPLUS

CELEBPLUS’s launch date was March 10th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 tokens. CELEBPLUS’s official website is celpl.io.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform.

