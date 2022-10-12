Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Cellectis stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,345. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $107.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.31. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 364.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

