Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 4.1%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.04 and last traded at $89.04. Approximately 13,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,243,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Celsius Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 221.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,345,568.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,500 shares of company stock worth $22,664,090. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Celsius by 127.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

