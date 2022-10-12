Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 325.0% in September

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter worth $488,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth $696,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 13.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CET stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. 9,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,079. Central Securities has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $45.14.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

