Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 12,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.
Centrica Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Read More
