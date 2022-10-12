Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cerus Stock Down 0.9 %

Cerus stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 12,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,533. Cerus has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $600.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 520,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 65,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

