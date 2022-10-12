CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CGG Price Performance

CGGYY remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $547.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.41. CGG has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.27.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter.

CGG Company Profile

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

