Charged Particles (IONX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

Charged Particles (IONX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. Charged Particles has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $34,367.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Charged Particles has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Charged Particles token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Charged Particles

Charged Particles was first traded on May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Charged Particles’ official website is charged.fi. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @definft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Charged Particles

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles (IONX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Charged Particles has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Charged Particles is 0.0228817 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $30,635.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://charged.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charged Particles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Charged Particles using one of the exchanges listed above.

