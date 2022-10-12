ChartEx 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $19,547.73 and approximately $4.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @chartexpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro.

ChartEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChartEx (CHART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ChartEx has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 19,999,999.99999996 in circulation. The last known price of ChartEx is 0.00097739 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chartex.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

