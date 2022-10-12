Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 658.8% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEKZ remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

