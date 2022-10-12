Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) PT Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.25.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.79. 10,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,582. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $178.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 800.57% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

