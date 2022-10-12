Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,109,696 shares.The stock last traded at $99.73 and had previously closed at $100.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 40.0% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,470,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

